Aduro Clean Technologies (Uplisting) (ADUR) to Raise $5 Million in IPO

Aduro Clean Technologies (Uplisting) (ADUR) plans to raise $5 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,100,000 shares at a price of $4.25-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Aduro Clean Technologies (Uplisting) generated $340,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $7.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $130.9 million.

Craft Capital Management and R.F. Lafferty & Co. served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Aduro Clean Technologies (Uplisting) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is an uplisting to the NASDAQ. The Canadian company’s stock already trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “ACT” as well as on the OTC under the symbol “ACTHF” and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “9D50” – according to the prospectus.Â We are a Canadian developer of chemical recycling technologies. (Incorporated in British Columbia)Â We are an early-stage Ontario-based clean technology company that has developed a highly flexible chemical recycling platform featuring three unique technologies: Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Plastics Upcycling, Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Bitumen Upgrading, and Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Renewables Upgrading. As of today, through acquisition and development, we own eight U.S.-based patents, seven granted and one pending. Our future business model is based principally on licensing, royalties, and research and development. However, we are still investigating different business models that may be a better fit to our operations and bring greater value to our stakeholders. Monetization of our platform through a licensing model reduces our need for capital while enabling a pathway to commercialization that management of our company believes is relatively straightforward, timely, and capital efficient. We intend to develop commercial partnerships by means of demonstration projects. Management believes this strategy will be very effective for building a pipeline of customer interests and agreements. Deliverables include reports that detail: the technology; its performance; the key parameters and operational variables; economic considerations; operational considerations, and environmental considerations including greenhouse gases (â€śGHGâ€ť) footprint and life cycle analysis. Among the intended business benefits are developing long-term customer and partner relationships, a better understanding of geographical territories, behaviors, and characteristics and the potential impact of the technology from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. For our founders, Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer (â€śCEOâ€ť), and W. Marcus Trygstad, Principal Scientist, the impetus for our formation was the vision to develop hydrothermal upgrading technology for upgrading heavy oils. But through scientific research and development efforts, our management found that hydrothermal upgrading technology also could be applied beneficially in the seemingly unrelated fields of plastic and rubber tire upcycling and renewable oil upgrading. Moreover, discoveries made while pursuing those new applications provided management with deeper insights into fundamental chemistry, including operating in connection with the original work on heavy oil. From this work, we developed our current and versatile intellectual property, including our Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Technology platform, as well as developing eight patents (7 granted and one pending). With support from industry participants as early as 2015, our technology demonstration projects have provided validation of Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Technology in key applications to support pre-commercial, pilot-scale demonstrations. We currently direct our Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Technology platform toward Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Plastics Upcycling, Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Bitumen Upgrading, and Hydrochemolyticâ„˘ Renewables Upgrading. Our technology transforms lower-value feedstocks into useful, higher- value chemical feedstocks and fuels. Although our technology can be implemented in stand-alone operations, management believes its greatest economic relevance and impact is achieved through integration into thermal operation infrastructure at existing plants. Accordingly, we will aim to create strategic partnerships to demonstrate and implement the technology through licensing arrangements. We have developed our technology platform to address different applications and market sectors. We are currently in the stage of scaling up our technology to a commercial process for our plastic and bitumen applications. Our first significant scale-up step is the development of a semi commercial process which will be designed, built and tested on a pilot scale and subsequently scaled up further to demonstrate on a commercial scale. We have incurred recurring losses since inception and our technology platform has not yet been tested in a commercial setting. Commercializing our technology platform presents several challenges, including that the technology may not perform as expected under real-world conditions, rapid advancements in chemical recycling technology may result in new, more efficient technologies emerging, potentially rendering parts of our technology platform as less efficient, and securing funding may be difficult given the substantial investment required to scale up the technology platform on a commercial scale. We do not have a definitive timeline for scaling up our technology to a commercial process for our plastic and bitumen applications. In the meantime, we are continuing to engage with prospective customers through technology evaluation projects to guide ongoing development.Â We face a number of challenges since our technology is different from existing approaches in our industry. In particular, we are a new and different concept from the existing approaches in our industry and our technology is not yet tested in a commercial setting. We also face many of the common challenges in upscaling of chemical processes, including challenges related to mass- and heat transfer, and equipment design. Some particular challenges include the handling of solid or semi-solid feedstock (plastic waste, bitumen), and the high degree of contamination (especially in waste plastic). In addition, our industry has a significant amount of unsettled regulation and many different approaches and strategies.Â To deal with these various challenges, we have adopted an early stage approach to connecting with our prospective customers and potential partners on our path towards the commercial development of our technology. The primary objective of these connections, which we describe as customer engagements, is to provide us with guidance for the development of our technology and business. Apart from the invaluable guidance in our technological development, we regard the connections in our “Customer Engagement Program” as an endorsement of our efforts by reputable and established organizations.Â While we have been successful with these engagements for the evaluation of our technology so far, and we are currently in discussions with a number of prospective customers and potential partners for possible collaboration, we currently do not have any definitive partnership agreements in place. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended May 31, 2024.Â (Note: Aduro Clean Technologies is offering 1.1 million shares (1,098,901 shares) at a price range of $4.25 to $5.00 to raise $5.08 million – in connection with its uplisting to the NASDAQ – according to an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 13, 2024. The offering document calls this offering a U.S. initial public offering; the document, however, goes on to state that Aduro’s stock is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC Market Group Inc.’s OTCQX, and the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany. For that reason, this offering is a secondary offering – a public offering in the U.S. – and it’s in conjunction with Aduro Clean’s application to list its stock on the NASDAQ.)Â Â “.

Aduro Clean Technologies (Uplisting) was founded in 2011 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 542 Newbold St. London, Ontario N6E 2S5, Canada Telephone (604) 362-7011 and can be reached via phone at (604) 362-7011 or on the web at http://www.adurocleantech.com/.

