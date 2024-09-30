Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $270.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $275.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

View Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.