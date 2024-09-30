Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.62.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
