Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

