Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Acacia Research Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Further Reading

