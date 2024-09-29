Zacks Research Comments on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average of $203.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,153,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

