XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Update

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

XWELL Trading Up 8.5 %

XWEL stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. XWELL has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.47.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 63.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

