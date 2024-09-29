Xerox Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
Xerox Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
