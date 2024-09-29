WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK) Quiet Period Will End on October 2nd

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 2nd. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Stock Performance
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.08.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.