Wolfson Aspley Guise Sells 290,000 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.65 ($134.78), for a total value of £29,188,500 ($39,084,761.65).

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 9,742 ($130.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.80, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,760.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,302.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,746 ($90.33) and a 1 year high of £111.04 ($148.69).

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 75 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 3,287.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

