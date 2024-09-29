Winpak (TSE:WPK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Winpak and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Winpak Stock Performance

TSE WPK opened at C$46.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$36.95 and a 1-year high of C$48.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.5143288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

