William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

