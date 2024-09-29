Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

