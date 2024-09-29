Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in September

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,505,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 1,876,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.8 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of WRFRF opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.82.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
