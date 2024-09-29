Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in September

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,505,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 1,876,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.8 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

