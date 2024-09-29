WaFd, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

WaFd Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WAFDP opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. WaFd has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

