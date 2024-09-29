Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.30.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

