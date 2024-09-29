Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.30.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
