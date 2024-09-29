Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Volcon

In other Volcon news, major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 40,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 517,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,710.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 270,636 shares of company stock valued at $461,599. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Volcon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11,475.00.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.