Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $138.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

VKTX stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $715,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $660,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.