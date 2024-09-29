Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on October 15th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7588 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Via Renewables has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $21.40 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

