Veeva Systems Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.96.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $210.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,756,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,011,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 44.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

