Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 32.6% in September

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,040. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
