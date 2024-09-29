Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 32.6% in September

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,040. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

