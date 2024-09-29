Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 39.4% in September

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998,773 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after buying an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,476,000 after buying an additional 1,033,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 876,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

