Valhi (NYSE:VHI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $953.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

