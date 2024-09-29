Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

