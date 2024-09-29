Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 976,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,035,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 244,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,405. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TFPM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.