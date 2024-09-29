Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 429,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 67,168 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

