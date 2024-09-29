TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.2 %

TAC opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TransAlta by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,902,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 98,334 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 47,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,882,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 101,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.