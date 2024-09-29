Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $18.63 on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.
Toyota Tsusho Company Profile
