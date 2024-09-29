TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 37.6% in September

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TOMZ opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.31.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

