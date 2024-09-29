Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

