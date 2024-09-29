The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

HAIN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $769.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

