The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE GDL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.20.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
