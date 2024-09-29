TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,103 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $2,758,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

