Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in September

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,482.0 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $12.68 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.