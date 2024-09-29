Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in September

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,482.0 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $12.68 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
