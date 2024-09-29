TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

