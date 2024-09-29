Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1,328.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 611.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,055,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

