Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 3,037,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SURVF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

