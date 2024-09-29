Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 3,037,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SURVF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
