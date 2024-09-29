Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Down 0.3 %

Sunrun stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $48,650.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 443,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,811.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $48,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 443,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,811.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 729,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $35,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.