STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SSKN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli bought 19,100 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Uri Geiger bought 230,573 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,361.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dolev Rafaeli bought 19,100 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 289.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

