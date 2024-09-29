Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

