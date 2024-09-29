Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
