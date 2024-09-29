StockNews.com Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NXST stock opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $41,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,851 shares of company stock worth $5,690,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

