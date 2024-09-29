StockNews.com Lowers United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

