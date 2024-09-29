StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.