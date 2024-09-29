StockNews.com Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Trading Up 1.4 %

American States Water stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 205.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 296,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $29,984,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

