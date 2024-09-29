StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

