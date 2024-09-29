StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

