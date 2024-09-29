Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Stitch Fix by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,396,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

