Stifel Nicolaus Trims Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price to $20.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

