Stifel Nicolaus Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $200.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $177.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $179.13.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $417,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

