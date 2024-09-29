Stephens Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Willey bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

