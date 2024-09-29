Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Spok alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spok

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Spok’s payout ratio is 150.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spok in the second quarter worth $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Spok by 82.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Spok in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spok in the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.